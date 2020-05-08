SIDNEY — Berniece C. Bonnoront, 93, of Sidne,y passed away at 1:33 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 26, 1926 in Rhine, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Philomena (Koenig) Steinke. Berniece attended her first eight years of school in Rhine. It was a one room school house and all grades were taught by one teacher. She was transferred to Botkins High School in 1941. Berniece graduated from Botkins High School May 26, 1945, and then entered St. Ritas Hospital School of Nursing in July of 1945. She graduated with a Bachelor's in Science of Nursing on July 8, 1948. Berniece practiced as a registered nurse for 40 years. She worked many years for Wilson Memorial Hospital and retired from Dorothy Love Retirement Community in 1988. Berniece always stated she loved her work, enjoyed her co-workers and her supervisors. She thought nursing was a great career. Berniece was a 57 years member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. Berniece was married to Edison L. Bonnoront on Nov. 27, 1948, and they were blessed with 57 years of marriage before he passed away on July 3, 2006. Berniece was survived by six children, Gary Bonnoront, Theresa Douglas, both of Sidney, Matthew (Karen) Bonnoront, of New Knoxville, Jonathan (Betty) Bonnoront, of Sidney, Bernadette "Bonnie" (Gust) Larger, of Huntsville, and Candace "Candy" (Jason) Alig, of Botkins; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Lester Steinke, of Scottsdale, Arizona; sisters-in-law, Katherine Steinke, Mary Caroline Steinke and Sandy Steinke; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Vernon (Mary) Steinke, Leo Steinke, Myron "Dick" Steinke, Eugene Steinke and infant brother, Delcie Steinke; five sisters, Edna (Dick) Schweitzer, Lavera (Emerson) Laibe, Hilma (Oscar) Ruppert, Jeanette (Bob) Carter, and Mona (Jim) McAndrews; and brothers-in-law, Richard "Dick" Schweitzer, Robert Carter, Emerson Laibe and Oscar Ruppert. On her husband's side, she was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Raymond "Bunny" and Catherine Bonnoront, Marie (George) Wardlaw, Erma and (Harry) Ruth. A private service for Berniece will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. While the service is excluded to family only, it will be livestreamed on Facebook at the funeral home's page. Burial will follow at Loramie Valley Cemetery in Botkins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Berniece's name to Holy Angels Catholic Church - memo "Altar Rosary Sodality." Condolences may be expressed to the Berniece's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.