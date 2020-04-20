OSGOOD — Bertha "Bert" Philomena Dirksen, age 86, formerly of Osgood, passed away of natural causes Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater, Ohio, where she had been a resident for nearly two years.

She was born Oct. 6, 1933, in Osgood, Ohio, to the late Linus and Amelia (Ahrens) Dirksen.

She is survived by two siblings, Gerald Dirksen, of Columbus, and Martha and Chuck Niccum, of Upland, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Marjorie Dirksen, of Maria Stein. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Bob and Susie Peterman, of Dayton, Jim Peterman, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Carolyn and Gregg Garrett, of Fairfax, Virginia, Ed and Jen Peterman, of Dayton, Sue and Jim Gehret, of Maria Stein, Carla and Dwain Guggenbiller, of Columbus, Paula and Dave Griesdorn, of Coldwater, Angie and Buck Bruns, of Chickasaw, Carol and Brad Muhllenkamp, of Osgood, Shelly and Dennis Piekenbrock, of Columbus, Stacy and Jason Johns, of Greenville, Amy and Joel Kingera, of Columbus, Sherrie Niccum, of Westfield, Indiana, John and Kate Niccum, of Sharpsville, Indiana, Tom and Jessica Niccum, of Carmel, Indiana, and Andy and Carrie Niccum of Alexandria, Indiana, along with numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two siblings, Mary and Roman Peterman and Richard Dirksen, and one nephew, Mike Peterman.

Bert was a 1951 graduate of Minster High School. She had also retired from the former Pittsburgh National Bank of Dayton. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and the St. Barbara Ladies Sodality. In her leisure, Bert enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She also followed the Cincinnati Reds and Green Bay Packers.

Bert had been enrolled in the Wright State University School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program.

A memorial Mass at St. Nicholas Church will be celebrated for her later this summer.

Memorials in her memory may be made to charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.