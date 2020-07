OSGOD — Bertha "Bert" Dirksen, age 86, of Osgood, passed away April 17, 2020. She had been enrolled in the Wright State University School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Nicholas Church in Osgood with the Rev. David Howard presiding.

Memorials may be made to charities of choice. Visit www.gehretfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.