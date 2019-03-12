ANNA — Betsey Ann Christman Anthony, age 41, of Anna, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Ross Heart Center in the Ohio State University Hospital.

She was born Feb. 15, 1978, in Sidney, Ohio to Michael and Deborah (Starrett) Christman.

Surviving Betsey are her daughters, Emily and Ashley Anthony, of Anna; her partner, Brian Uhl, and her extended family, Brianna Uhl and Bryce Uhl; sisters, Christa (Scott) Weiskittel, of Anna, and Amy (Wesley) Wagner, of Luling, Louisianna; and her nieces and nephews, Logan, Madison, Hayden Weiskittel, Lucas and Lauren Wagner.

Betsey attended the Anna School system until 1994 and graduated from Sidney High School in 1995, Betsey went on to receive her degree as a Registered Nurse, graduating from Edison College. She loved and enjoyed working with the elderly in the Rehab Unit of Ohio Living Dorothy Love and was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Anna. She enjoyed cooking, hiking, spending much of her time outdoors, traveling, and a welcoming campfire. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may call Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Calling hours on Saturday, March 16, 2019, will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home with services at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bonny Kinnunen officiating. Interment will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Anna.

Because of Betsey's compassion and love for animals the family request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SCARF, P.O. Box 671, Sidney, OH, 45365.

