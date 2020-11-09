1/1
Betty C. Swartz
1925 - 2020
WAPAKONETA — Betty C. Swartz, 95, of Wapakoneta, OH, formerly of Indian Lake, passed away Friday, afternoon, November 6, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Betty was born on January 30, 1925 in Bradford, OH, a daughter of the late William and Marie Neihaus Bazill. She married Wardner Junior Swartz on October 17, 1943 in Jackson Center, OH and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Risk, and brother, Bill Bazill.

Betty is survived by her children, Beverly (John) Dudek of Midlothian, VA, Kenneth Swartz of Huntsville, OH, and Jane (Kris) Kah of Wapakoneta, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a son-in-law, Jim Risk of Hillsboro, OH and a sister, Mary Jo Wireman of Lima, OH.

Betty graduated from Stokes Local Schools where she earned the distinguished honor of being the first Majorette for the marching band. Betty was an excellent seamstress and worked at Holloway in Jackson Center. She was a member of Wapakoneta Community Worship Center and Indian Lake Young-At-Heart in Lakeview, OH.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview, with visitation from 11-1. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, OH. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to be symptom free and wear a mask in accordance with state guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be given in Betty's name to a hospice of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Shoffstall Funeral Home - South Chapel
NOV
NOV
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Shoffstall Funeral Home - South Chapel
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Shoffstall Funeral Home - South Chapel
205 S. Main St.
Lakeview, OH 43331
937-842-2700
