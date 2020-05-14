SIDNEY — Betty Marie Hageman, age 95, a resident of Landings of Sidney, Ohio, passed away at 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born on Sept. 3, 1924, in Champaign County, Ohio, Betty was a daughter of the late Ernest and Irene (Powell) Gundolf. She married Donald "Hack" Hageman on June 17, 1942, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 1997. Betty is survived by five children, Donna (James) Gross, of Sidney, Judy Klopfenstein, of Jackson Center, Ernie (Mary Lou) Hageman, of Fletcher, Rick Hageman and Bill (Dawn) Hageman, both of Sidney. Betty is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Kimberly Schlup, Brent Layman, Lisa Skaggs, Dawn Finney, Jill Wright, Karen Hart, Kathy Hageman, Lottie Grise, Jason Hageman, Tina Nuss, Austine Brown, Michael Hageman, and Ollivia Hageman as well as numerous great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, a son-in-law Rick Klopfenstein , a daughter-in-law, Vera Hageman, and three sisters, Virginia Wick, Helen Millhouse and Phyllis Curl. Betty graduated in 1942 from Green Township High School. She was a member of Green View United Church of Christ. She was a member of the Maple Rebecca Lodge of Sidney and Homemaker's Club. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Plattsville Cemetery with Pastor Chris Geise of the Houston CCC presiding. Donations in Betty's name may be made to Wilson Hospice, 1083 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365-8130. Condolences may be sent to ww.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.