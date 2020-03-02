HOUSTON – Betty Jean (Jones) Leist, age 92, of Stoker Road, Houston, passed away of natural causes Thursday morning, Feb. 27, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney, Ohio.

She was born Sept. 16, 1927, in Houston, Ohio, to the late George and Catherine (Pickering) Jones. On July 19, 1947, at Cheyenne, Wyoming, Army Base, Betty married Donald Leist, who preceded her in death on May 29, 2009.

She is survived by one of three daughters and their spouses, Brenda and Roy Gibson, of Sidney, Donna Jean (dec.) and Richard Stein, of Medina, and Patricia (dec.) and Ronald Pleiman, of Piqua; six of seven grandchildren, Catrina Martin, Shelly and Mark Kemper, Nicole and Corey Gasson, Aaron and Elizabeth Pleiman, Richard Stein, Tracy and Lucas Fox and James Cotterman (dec.); 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, George Jones, of Houston; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth Leist, of Houston, and Anna Mary and Omer Hayes, of West Milton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Richard and Matilda Jones, as well as sisters and brothers-in-law, Ollie Jones and John Leist.

Betty was a 1945 graduate of Houston High School and had been a dedicated farm wife and homemaker. She was a life-long member of Houston Congregational Christian Church. She also belonged to the Ohio Farm Bureau and Houston Community Association where she helped with bingo and dances for many years. Betty has made countless afghans over the years and also enjoyed crocheting, solving crossword puzzles, and playing cards with her lady friends.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie with Pastor Kris Geise presiding. Interment will follow at Houston Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday 4 to 7 p.m. at Gehret Funeral Home and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of services.

Memorials may be made to charities of choice.

