ANNA — Betty Lou Kendall, age 79 of Anna, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born on Nov. 29, 1939, in Anna, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Minnie (Mann) Ailes. On April 18, 1964, she married Joe L. Kendall, who preceded her in death June 30, 1984.

She is survived by daughter, Betty Joe (Rob) Current, of Sidney; three granddaughters, Brittany, Ashley and Abigail; sister-in-law, Patsy Watkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Floribel and Leon Wehmeyer.

Mrs. Kendall was a 1957 Anna High School graduate. She was known by many in Anna as the community babysitter, which she enjoyed for over 40 years. She was also a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church, where she was a longtime Sunday School teacher, Benevolent treasurer and Cradle Role secretary.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. David Eidson officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Anna Rescue, Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) and Shelby County Ohio Humane Society (SCOHC).

Condolences may be expressed to Betty's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.