PIQUA – Betty L. Metz, age 91, of Piqua, passed away at Fair Haven Home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

She was born Jan. 2, 1928, in Shelby County, Ohio, to the late Robert and Margaret (Sheperd) Tennery. She married the late Howard Metz on Jan. 6, 1949.

She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Brand, of Piqua; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Metz, of Wapakoneta; children Sandy (Jeff) Small, of Sidney, Timothy Metz, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Chris (Jennifer) Kloeker, of Troy, Kristy (Brian) Kendall, of Sidney, Brandy (Jordan) Schulze, of Sidney, Jon (JJ) (Kassidi) Spencer, of Versailles; great-grandchildren Austin, Ashley Kloeker; Dylan, Taylor Kendall; Gracie Schulze; and two great-great-grandchildren, Addy and McKenna Kendall. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charles R. Tennery and Robert Jr. Tennery, of Sidney, and her husband, Howard.

She retired from Stolle's on Jan. 4, 1993. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, sister and daughter. She enjoyed going to the Senior Center and loved playing cards, visiting, doing puzzles, and going to carry-out dinners. She also enjoyed watching the Reds and the Steelers. She will be greatly missed.

Viewing hours will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will follow at 1 p.m. with Minister Cody Blust officiating. Interment will be held at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Shelby County Senior Center in Betty's memory. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.