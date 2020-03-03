SIDNEY — Betty Jane Leach, age 92 of Sidney, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1:15 a.m. at her home.

She was born on June 20, 1927, in Franklin, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kermit "Dugan" and Kathryn (Harkrader) Garrett. On Jan. 20, 1946, she married Edward Leach, who preceded her in death Aug. 18, 1993.

Betty is survived by three daughters, Dixie (Dilip) Mehta, of Richmond, Virginia, Charlene Tucker, of Sidney, and Kitty Beasecker, of Piedmont, Oklahoma; one sister, Joanna (Robert) Hulsmeyer, of Leesburg, Florida; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond "Jim" and Bill Garrett, and two sons-in-law, Narvil Tucker and Dennis Beasecker.

Mrs. Leach was a homemaker and worked as a quality control inspector for Atlas Underwear. She was a long-time member of Russell Road Church and the Our Father's House Group.

Betty was an avid reader, and enjoyed collecting depression and carnival glass. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd's Baptist Church, 1069 Fairington Drive, Sidney, with Pastor Tim Small officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service, at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilson Hospice.

