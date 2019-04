Phoenix, Ariz. — Betty W. (Waterman) McGowan, 97, went to Heaven on March 30, 2019.

Services will be held on April 6, 2019, 11 a.m. at A.L. Moore Grimshaw Mortuary located at 710 W. Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, Arizona. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, beginning at 2:45 p.m. at the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.