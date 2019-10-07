SIDNEY — Betty Ann Meiring, 98, of Sidney, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at 11:08 a.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center at Troy.

Betty was born on Jan. 15,1921, in Sidney, the daughter of Ormond and Anna (Bankemper) Blake, both preceded her in death. On June 30, 1939, she married William Schmidt, who preceded her in death in 1974. On March 12, 1977, she married Robert Meiring, and he passed away in 1996.

She is survived by two children, Wayne Schmidt, of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Theresa (James) Ellis, of Sidney; daughter-in-law, Violet (Ken) Taylor, of Sidney. She has three grandchildren, Lori (Jeff) Collins, of Sidney, Mindy Francis and fiance' Clarence Johnson, of Sidney, and Bill (Debra) Schmidt, of Sidney; two stepgrandchildren, Ed(Lisa) Ellis, of Minster, and Scott(Ashley) Ellis, of Woodstock, Vermont. Other survivors include, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several stepgreat grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two children, son William Eugene Schmidt, and daughter Carol Ann Schmidt, a sister, Rosemary Kopp, and brother, Richard Blake.

She was a homemaker, and was also employed as a bookkeeper at Schmidt's Harley Davidson Motorcycle Sales and Service, during the 35 years her husband operated the business as the dealer. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and the Sacred Heart Altar Society.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 9:30 to !0:30 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. there will be a service for Betty at the funeral home, with the Rev. Frank Amberger, officiating. Burial will immediately follow services at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt "'Thank You!" to Ohio Hospice of Miami County, and to the Landings of Sidney for their loving care for Betty and for all of their support.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Holy Angels Catholic Church or Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

