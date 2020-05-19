ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Betty Jean Woolley Millhoff was born on Aug. 3, 1926, in Sidney, Ohio. she was the daughter of Samuel A. and Flossie A. (Herring) Woolley. She went to be with the Lord on Feb. 28, 2020, at the age of 93. She lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is survived by two sons,s Russell (Pam) Millhoff of Elgin, Oregon, and Kenneth Millhoff, of Albuquerque. There are three grandchildren and six great-grandchidren; 39 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers an four sisters. They were Edgar (Mary) Woolley, Virgil Woolley, Alfred Samuel Woolley, Howard Emerson Woolley, all from Sidney, George (Betty) Woolley, Versailles, Ohio, and Marvin (Ruby Nell) Woolley, Jackson Center, Ohio. Also, Viola (Homer) Sprague, Jackson Center, Velma (Ed) Sullenbarger, Sidney, Verna Mae (Jack) Reese, Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Virginia Ann (Ensley) Hatfield, Crossville, Tennessee. While living in Sidney, she was a manager in the clothing department at Montgomery Ward and attended the First Church of the Nazarene. In Albuquerque, she drove school bus for a period of time, still attending the Nazarene Church there until she was no longer able. Betty's hobby was keeping track of all her relatives and friends; never forgetting to send them birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter cards. There were hundreds over the years. A private memorial service was held on March 1 in Albuquerque. She is greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be eternally happy; for she is in the arms of our Heavenly Father.



