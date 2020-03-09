SIDNEY — Betty Louise Richards, age 90, of Sidney, passed away Saturday. March 7, 2020, at 2:30 a.m. at the Landings of Sidney.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1929, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, the daughter of the late John Clifford and Ida Belle (McFarland) Lamphear. On Dec. 20, 1946, she married John Walden Richards, who proceeded her in death.

Betty is survived by four children, M. Suzanne (Roger) Lentz, of Anna, Barbara Kay Ball, of Fairport, New York, John Charles (Marilyn) Richards, of Tipp City, and James Alan (Juliana) Richards, of Charlotte, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, John Clifford II Lamphear, of Copperas Cove, Texas, Kenneth Raymond Lamphear, and George Leslie Lamphear, both of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Her sister Jacqueline M. Jones proceeded her in death.

A private graveside service will be held at Pearl Cemetery, in Swanders at a later date. Betty's final arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County in memory of Betty L. Richards

Condolences may be expressed to the Richards family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.