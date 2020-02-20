SIDNEY — Betty A. Riddle, 92, of Sidney, passed away at 5:29 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

She was born on June 18, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter A. and Elizabeth (Bush) Gillman. On Sept. 3, 1947, Betty married Homer Riddle, who preceded her in death in 2007.

She is survived by son, Bruce A. Riddle, of Sidney; grandson, Charles Riddle, of Lima; and brother, Wally A. Gillman, of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Louise Clayton and Eva Jane Watkins.

Mrs. Riddle was employed as a secretary by Liberty Folder (Baum Folder) for 30 years before retiring early at age 61. Betty was a lifelong member of Pasco United Methodist Church and was the choir director for over 50 years. She earned her 60 year pin with Eastern Star and was part of the Pasco Ladies Aid. Betty enjoyed spending time painting, crocheting and knitting.

A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Memorials condolences may be expressed to Betty's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.