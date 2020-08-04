1/2
Betty Wolfe
1932 - 2020
SIDNEY — Betty joined her husband Thomas Eugene Wolfe on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

She was born March 6, 1932, to Herman and L. Ellen Pellman. On Nov. 5, 1954, she married Thomas E. Wolfe at New Hope Church

Betty's passion was quilting with friends; she, and her sister Pat quilted together with friends at the Senior Center in Sidney for years. Many family and friends enjoy her handiwork. This is her legacy. She also enjoyed making and selling her toll painted items at local craft shows. She was a member of Shelby County Extension Homemakers, Compromise Grange in Hardin, the Houston Community Club, and the Shelby County Genealogy Society, and was a voracious book reader, and along with Gene was a volunteer at the library book sale for many years. She was a 1950 graduate of Sidney High School, having attended Hardin School before that.

She leaves behind four children, Deborah (Mark) Buehler, of Anna, Penny (David) Gibbs, of Sidney, Annette (Dwight) Work, of Swanton, and Mark (Penny) Wolfe; a sister, Patricia (Don) Orndorff; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Gene and Betty had also welcomed into their home two exchange students from the Philippines, who are still considered their sons, Prudencio N. Lim Jr. and Rudolpho Pascual, both from the Philippines.

Waiting for her were her parents, her husband of 64 years, Gene, and a brother, Carl Pellman.

Private family services will be held at a later date for Betty and Gene.

Memorial contributions in their memories may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral home is honored to be serving the Wolfe Family. For online condolences, please go to www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
