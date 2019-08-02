Beverly Dickey (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH
43078
(937)-653-8888
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Urbana, OH
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Lawrence Cemetery
Botkins, OH
Obituary
URBANA — Beverly "Bev" Dawn Dickey, 85, of Urbana, formerly of Jackson Center, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Vancrest of Urbana.

She was born Dec. 12, 1933, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of James and Gladys (Sundehimer) Lyons. She was a 1951 graduate of Westville High School

Bev enjoyed watching TV, working puzzles, and playing cards.

Bev is survived by her daughter, Dawn Walker; sons, Steve (Wanda) Reed, Jim (Dawn) Dickey and Patrick (Beth) Dickey; grandchildren, Erynn, Brian, Jeremy, Eric, Emily, Faith, Drew, Kaitlyn, Shawna and Matt; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Garrett, Kristofer, Ashley, Korey and Zoey; great-great-grandchildren, Drew and Brysen; brother, Joe (Madeline) Lyons; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard B. Dickey; brother, Jim Lyons; and granddaughter, Ashton.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in St. Mary Church, Urbana. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Botkins, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
