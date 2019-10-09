SIDNEY — Beverly J. Lahrmer, 78, Sidney, Ohio, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, from Alzheimer's.

She was born March 30, 1941, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Claude Edward and Margaret Cathryn (Smith) Greene and both are deceased. She is survived by Phillip Charles Lahrmer, whom she married on Feb. 4, 1972.

She had a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio, and a Master's Degree in Education from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She had been a guidance counselor from grades K-12 and elementary teacher for Botkins School, Botkins, Ohio, and she retired in 1998. She taught children at the United States servicemen in Germany and also taught in Hawaii.

She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney, Ohio and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society at the church. She was an avid traveler, animal lover and loved her friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney with the Rev. Frank Amberger. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco, Ohio.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lahrmer Family Scholarship Fund and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio, is handling the funeral arrangements and condolences may be expressed to the Lahrmer family on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.