MINSTER — Beverly A. (Bergman) Patton, age 74, of 674 E. Third St., Minster, Ohio, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 23, 1945, to the late Urban and Teckla (Eilerman) Bergman. She was married on June 1, 1968, in Minster, to Omar G. "Jeep" Patton, and he died Jan. 10, 2013.

She is survived by her children, Kirsten and Chris Erbe, Panama City Beach, Florida, Tess and Doug Voisard, Minster, and Kyle and Kelli Patton, Florence, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Grant, Reagan, Nixon, Layne, Kane, Max and Koen, and one granddaughter, Logan Voisard, deceased. She is also survived by siblings, Bonnie and Gene Burke, of Minster, Diane and Ron Roettger, of Solon, Brenda Bergman, of Minster, and John and Sandy Bergman, of Minster; and her dog Charlie.

Bev was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, She enjoyed baking and spending time with her kids, grandkids and siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, for 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Minster Area Life Squad.

Condolences may be left a www.hogenkampfh.com.