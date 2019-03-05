SIDNEY — Beverly Kaye Stittums, age 56, of Sidney, passed away March 3, 2019, at the Pavilion Nursing Home, Sidney.

Beverly was born Dec. 26, 1962, in Sidney, to the late Zachariah (Jack) and Iva (Watkins) Welbaum. She married Gary Stittums on Aug. 21, 1982, and he survives in Sidney.

Also surviving are children, Diana (George) Sniffen, of Sidney, Jennifer (Doug) Selanders, of Sidney, Tiffany Stittums and significant other, Josh Allaman, of Harrison, Ohio, Melissa Stittums and husband, Seth Klingel, of Sidney, and Cameron (Tresa) Stittums, of Springfield; 20 grandchildren; and siblings, Bruce and Shelly Welbaum and Steve and Brenda Line, of Sidney.

Her parents and one grandson preceded her in death.

Beverly was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo, collecting beanie babies and attending garage sales. She loved all types of animals and enjoyed watching old movies and programs on television.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, with the Rev. Harold McKnight officiating.

Contributions may be made to the Pavilion Nursing Home in Beverly's memory.

