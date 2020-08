PIQUA — Bianca L. Cruikshank, 80, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Brookdale of Piqua.

A graveside service to honor her life will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.