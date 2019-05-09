SIDNEY – Bill Osborne, 83, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 12:12 a.m. at his residence. He was born on March 9, 1936, in Whitley County, Kentucky, the son of the late James and Amanda (Miracle) Osborne. Bill married the former Barbara J. Hughes, who survives.

He is survived by one daughter, Robin (Jason) Byers of DeGraff; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by son, William "Randy" Osborne; grandson, Gavin Jones; six sisters and one brother.

Mr. Osborne retired after many years as a Machinist from Baumfolder Corp. Bill was of the Church of God Faith.

A private graveside services will be held by the family at Graceland Cemetery with Rev. Philip K. Chilcote officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Osborne family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.