SIDNEY — Billa Jean Lawson, 85, passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at her home in Sidney, Ohio.

Billa was born in New River, Tennessee, on Dec. 10, 1933, the daughter of Edd Neloms and Beatrice Burger, who died in childbirth. Billa and her brother, Benny Ray, were raised by her maternal grandparents, Ben and Grace Burger.

Billa and former husband, Charles Lawson, moved to Sidney in 1950, and are survived by daughters, Brenda S. (David) Harmon and Sandra G. Mohr and son Randy B. (Diane) Lawson.

They were preceded in death by infant daughter Connie Lynn Lawson and their oldest son, James E. Lawson, who passed away in July of this year.

Billa is also survived by Geneva Burger Riggs and Mildred Burger New, who were all raised as sisters in the Burger family.

Billa is also survived by seven grandchildren, including Jesse Lawson, Clinton Hughes, Tosha Frost, Leah Hughes, Ivy Hughes, Dana Tompkins and Codi Lawson; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Since her retirement from Copeland Corporation in 1999, Billa has enjoyed a quiet life centered around her home, a family who loved her deeply, many friends and neighbors who were good to help her in times of need, and fellow parishoners at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Visitation will be at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., immediately followed by a celebration of life at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the in Billa's honor.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to Billa Jean's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.