SIDNEY — Billy Ballou Jr., age 63, of Wright Puthoff Road, Sidney, passed away of natural causes Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2020, at UVMC Hospice of Miami County in Troy, Ohio, following a 16-month battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 14, 1957, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Doris and Billy Ballou Sr. On June 2, 1979, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Newport, Billy married Karen (Chaney) Ballou who survives.

Also surviving are two children, Renee and Jeff Poeppelman, of Russia, and Matthew Ballou, of Sidney, along with four granddaughters, Grace, Alyssa and Madison Poeppelman and Harper Ballou; rwo siblings, Betty and Jimmy Longworth, of Berea, Kentucky, and Stacy and Amy Ballou, of Sidney; mother-in-law, Dorothy Chaney, of Fort Loramie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Ann Chaney, of Fort Loramie, Dave and Teresa Chaney, of Fort Loramie, Donna and Greg Francis, of Versailles, and Phil and Bridget Chaney, of Fort Loramie along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Hawkins, and father-in-law, Donald Chaney.

A 1975 graduate of Fairlawn High School, Mr. Ballou had been employed 35 years at General Dynamics in Lima. Bill was dedicated to his work. He also loved spending time and traveling with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed following his grandchildren's activities. An avid sports fan, Bill favored Bengals and Ohio State football, and had often been lucky with Fantasy Football.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Newport.

Friends may call Thursday 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.