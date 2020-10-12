1/1
Billy Ballou Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Billy Ballou Jr., age 63, of Wright Puthoff Road, Sidney, passed away of natural causes Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2020, at UVMC Hospice of Miami County in Troy, Ohio, following a 16-month battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 14, 1957, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Doris and Billy Ballou Sr. On June 2, 1979, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Newport, Billy married Karen (Chaney) Ballou who survives.

Also surviving are two children, Renee and Jeff Poeppelman, of Russia, and Matthew Ballou, of Sidney, along with four granddaughters, Grace, Alyssa and Madison Poeppelman and Harper Ballou; rwo siblings, Betty and Jimmy Longworth, of Berea, Kentucky, and Stacy and Amy Ballou, of Sidney; mother-in-law, Dorothy Chaney, of Fort Loramie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Ann Chaney, of Fort Loramie, Dave and Teresa Chaney, of Fort Loramie, Donna and Greg Francis, of Versailles, and Phil and Bridget Chaney, of Fort Loramie along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Hawkins, and father-in-law, Donald Chaney.

A 1975 graduate of Fairlawn High School, Mr. Ballou had been employed 35 years at General Dynamics in Lima. Bill was dedicated to his work. He also loved spending time and traveling with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed following his grandchildren's activities. An avid sports fan, Bill favored Bengals and Ohio State football, and had often been lucky with Fantasy Football.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Newport.

Friends may call Thursday 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
937-295-5272
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved