MAPLEWOOD — Billy Springer Vaughn, 79, of Maplewood passed away at 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 8, 1941, in Harlan County Kentucky, the son of the late James and Rachel (Abner) Vaughn. On Feb. 2, 1962, Billy married the former Bertha Cornett, who preceded him in death. He is survived by children, Obbetta (Mike) Sullenberger, of Sidney, Althea (Fred) Jackson, of Sidney, Randy Keith, of Florida, Ray Keith, of Tennessee, Donna Clark, of Sidney, Tenna Powers, of Sidney, Billie Wilson, of Tennessee, Jesse (Suzanne) Vaughn, of Tennessee, Hope (Jon) Wickersham, of St. Paris, Timmy (Angie) Vaughn, of Maplewood, and Christal (Chad) Revolt, of Sidney; and 25 grandchildren. Mr. Vaughn was employed as a die setter by Stolle Co. for 40 years. Billy was an exceptional bowler receiving trophies and accolades from various bowling tournaments. He loved going out to hunt and enjoyed woodworking. Billy loved being with his family and spending time with his friends. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Memorial condolences may be expressed to Billy's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.