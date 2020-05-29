SNELLVILLE , Ga. — On Monday, May 18, 2020, at 9:40 a.m., Blue Daniels, 89, transitioned from his residence in Snellville, Georgia to his Mansion in Heaven. He was born July 28, 1931, in Lewisville, Arkansas, however as a young adult he moved to Sidney, Ohio, with his wife, Helen (Henry) Daniels, and family to pursue an opportunity to work and build a better future. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen of 40 years, as well as his son, Charles Butler, and daughter, Marcella (Franklin) Johnson. Blue was an honest man of great integrity who had an unshakable work ethic, (which he lead by example), and passed on to his children . He retired at age 71 from Rumpke/Waste Management and moved to the South where he spent his leisure time traveling and enjoying his family. He was a landlord, a long standing member of the Democratic Committee, and an Auxiliary Sheriff's Officer; his children would call him Officer Barney Fife. His kind, compassionate spirit lives on in his surviving children, Diana Carr0ll-Aghdam, Nicosia Remy, Willie Mae Robertson, Ann Fleming, Patricia Gamble (Ed), Susie Lee Puryear (Donald), Willie Mae Daniels (Vic), Debra Ann Larry (Glen), Darrell Patrick Daniels (Valarie) and Johanna D. Daniels, 20-plus grandchildren, 15-plus great-grandchildren, numerous cousins and beloved relatives. There will not be a funeral at this time, however Blue's life will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at, danielsblue2@gmail.com. If we had a glimpse into Heaven we would probably find our dear father sitting in a recliner inside the Pearlie Gates, enjoying a good cigar.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store