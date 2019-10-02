ANNA — Bobbie Lee Billing, age 80 of Anna, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 9:09 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on March 3, 1939, in Anna, Ohio, the son of the late Arthur and Hazel (Wenner) Billing. On Sept. 27, 1958, he married Jeannette Platfoot, who preceded him in death on April 17, 1995.

He is survived by four children, Robin (Kevin) Berner, Greg (Lori) Billing and Jack (Anita) Billing, all of Anna, and Denise Wiktorowski, of Sidney; companion of over 20 years, Wilma Pickel; three sisters, Velma Maurer, of Sidney, Wanda (Ken) Truckenbrod, of Sun City, Arizona, and Marilyn Tippett, of Sidney; 10 grandchildren, Nathan (Yelena) Berner, Ashton Berner, Ryan Billing, Tiffany (Adam) Rhodes, Jessica Billing, Rachel Billing, Derek (Jackie) Billing, Natalie Billing, Paige and Macy Wiktorowski; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul, Donald, John and Jimmy Billing.

Mr. Billing was a 1957 Anna High School graduate. He retired as a truck driver and dispatcher for Provico. He was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna.

Bobbie enjoyed his time as a snow-bird, spending six months of the year in Arizona. He was an avid lawn bowler and fisherman. He loved spending time with his family, and carrying on the tradition of Sunday dinner at his home.

