SIDNEY — Bonnie Jo (Elson) Wenrick, 66, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 8:53 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1953, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester and Roberta (Giesseman) Elson. On Sept. 2, 1972, Bonnie married Daniel Wenrick, who survives.

She is survived by two children, Amy Jo Ayers and James Daniel Wenrick, both of Houston; three grandchildren, Logan Montgomery Ayers, Shelby Madison Ayers and Kayleauna Marie Elizabeth Wenrick; brother, Bill (Margie) Elson; mother-in-law, Erma (Royal) Cotterman; and sister-in-law, Linda Argabright.

Bonnie was preceded in death by father-in-law, Robert Wenrick and son-in-law, Scott Ayers.

Mrs. Wenrick was employed by Walmart in Piqua for over 5 years. Her favorite job was being a bank teller in which she enjoyed conversing with her customers. Bonnie was a 1971 graduate of Sidney High School. She enjoyed reading, playing cards with her "card club girls" and attending her grandkids sporting and school events. Bonnie was always cheering for her Houston Wildcats. She loved animals, especially her cats and chickens. Bonnie was a member of Oran Christian Church.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Dale Ritts officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney.

Friends may visit Monday, April 1, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin-Houston School Press Box Fund in Bonnie's honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the Wenrick family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.