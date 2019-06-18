CELINA – Boyd Lee Granger, age 91, of Celina, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Miller Place in Celina.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1927, in Rockford, Ohio, to the late Basil and Jessie (Mariner) Granger. On Sept. 2, 1950, he married Anita P. Now, who died June 7, 2009. Survivors include his children, Blair (Teri) Granger, of Piqua, Todd (Lou Ann) Granger, of Argyle, Texas, John (Connie) Granger, of Edgerton, Lori (Jim) Davis, of Celina; seven grandsons; four granddaughters; 17 great-grandchildren and his sister, Peggy Bonfiglio, of Centerville.

Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia (Arthur) Bradford, Bonnie E. (Richard L.) Dreffer, James Bonfiglio and Bevan Monroe.

Boyd graduated from Celina High School with the Class of 1945, then received his Bachelor's Degree from Bowling Green State University in 1951 and finished his education with a Master's Degree from Indiana University in 1960. He served his country in the United States Army from 1946 until 1947. His career in education started in Rockford, Ohio, with the Parkway Schools in 1951. He was a teacher, then a principal and eventually became the superintendent of Parkway Schools until 1966. In 1966 he became the superintendent of Mercer County Schools until he retired in 1982.

Boyd was a charter member of the Western Ohio Education Foundation and a member of the Celina Rotary, Buckeye Association of School Administrators, Ohio Education Association, Board of Trustees for the Mercer County State College, a member of the Celina American Legion Post No. 210, a member of the Celina First Church of God, Math Education Association and one of the original Board Members of Cheryl Ann Schools.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with Pastor Mark Rutledge officiating. Interment of his remains will follow in the North Grove Cemetery in Celina with military honors.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. and one hour before services Saturday at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home. American Legion membership services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cheryl Ann Programs, 4980 Mud Pike Road Celina, OH 45822.

