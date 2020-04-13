SIDNEY — Bradley Steven "Steve" Coburn, 59, of Sidney, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1960, in Williamson, West Virginia, the son of the late James and Lillie (Howard) Coburn.

On Jan. 17, 2015, he married the former Connie Studebaker, who survives him along with his four children, Heather Coburn-Whitby, Jason Coburn, Laura Fischer and Merissa Coburn; three stepchildren, Chris Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor and Alicia Taylor; 17 grandchildren; two siblings, Sam Coburn and Tammy (Jon) Crusey; and parents-in-law, Barb and Ron Sheppard.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James "Kimbel" Coburn.

Steve was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a career long truck driver of almost 40 years, working most recently for Egbert Trucking Inc. in Botkins. Fun for Steve included racing cars and riding a Harley. Many times he and Connie would visit the tracks in Muncie, Indiana where he himself would join in the excitement of racing his car against others. Steve also enjoyed spending downtime with his family and friends, which often involved him cooking for everyone and spending time with his grandchildren that he loved dearly.

A private service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Strunk officiating. While the service is excluded to family only, it will be livestreamed on Facebook at the funeral home's page. Burial with military honors performed by the U.S. Army will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed to Steve's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.