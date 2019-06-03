SIDNEY — Bradley Allen LeMaster, age 29, of Sidney, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.

He was born Oct. 14, 1989, in Sidney to Mark LeMaster, of Sidney, and Drema (Bruggeman) LeMaster, of Sidney, and they survive.

Bradley is survived by significant other, Regina Davis; brother, Brandon LeMaster, of Sidney; many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, Mackenzie, Malaki, Abraham, Aiden and Arabella; and grandparents, Robert (Betty) Morris, of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by twin sister, Brittany LeMaster, and sister, Heather LeMaster.

He was a hardworking, highly energetic person who worked for Taylor Made concrete Co. in Piqua. He enjoyed rollercoasters, fishing, watching Ohio State Football, and was a thrill seeker. He had a big heart and was a very family centered man who lived life to the fullest.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Earnie Jones officiating.

Donations may be made in Bradley's honor to help offset funeral costs.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.