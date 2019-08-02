SIDNEY — Brady Andrew Davidson, 17, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 22, 2001, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Jason and Jodi (Liesner) Davidson of Sidney.

Brady is survived by sister, Payton Davidson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nephew, Luke Kolkman; grandparents, John (Judy) Liesner, Margaret "Elaine" (Jan) Spornhauer, Larry (Neda) Davidson, and Sue Davidson; uncles and aunts, John (Heather) Davidson, Travis (Staci) Davidson and JT Liesner; and numerous cousins, loved ones and friends.

Brady had recently been working for Buckeye Electrical and was a student at Anna High School going into his senior year. He was a member of the Shelby County 4-H Shooting Sports club. He enjoyed listening to outlaw country music, working on his Cadillac and time outdoors hunting and fishing. Most of all, Brady loved his family and spending time with them.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shelby County 4-H Shooting Sports in Brady's memory.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to Brady's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.