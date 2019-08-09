HUNTSVILLE — Brenda Kay Smith, age 65, of Huntsville, Ohio, passed away at 9:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

She was born in Pemberton, Ohio on Aug. 5, 1954, to the late Louis A.E. and Doris Evelyn (Wagner) Fair. She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Lynn Dorsey; a sister, Sarah Owens; a brother, William Fair; a son-in-law, John Ball; and a niece, Juanita Fair.

She is survived by her three daughters, Angela (Mike) Bradley, Evelyn (Tony) Little, and Clarissa Ball; a son, Charles (Kelsey) Dorsey; her precious dog, Princess; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Dora) Fair; and many numerous nieces and nephews.

Brenda graduated from Fairlawn High School. She spent over 20 years working in the deli department at Kroger in Bellefontaine and Urbana. She enjoyed collecting Indian Artifacts and watching the live P.D. show on TV. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pastor Aaron Francis will officiate a graveside ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Bellefontaine Ceremony. Following the graveside ceremony, from 2 to 4 p.m. there will be food and fellowship back at the Christ and Christian Union Church, 1669 County Road 11, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311, where friends and family can share memories of Brenda's life.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.