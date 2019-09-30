BOTKINS — Brenda A. Manger, 53, of Botkins, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home.

She was born April 5, 1966, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Guy and Carol (Secrest) Stoker. Her mother, Carol Zizelman, survives in Celina, and her father, Guy Stoker, and stepfather, Don Zizelman, preceded her in death. On Oct. 17, 2015, she married Brian S. Manger, and he survives.

Other survivors include four sons, Ralph (Lisa) Stoker, Bellville, Ohio, Tyson Mobley, Celina, Ohio, Cody Manger, Columbus, Ohio, and Trey (Haley Phillips) Manger, Rockford, Ohio; a sister, Becky (Larry) Meyer, and a brother, Lloyd (Vicki) Stoker, both of Celina; half sisters, Pam Lawson and Teresa Lirot, Bryan, Ohio; stepsiblings, Lisa Maples, Robin Zizelman and Marc Zizelman, all of Celina; mother-in-law, Ronda Manger, Botkins; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Michael (Diane) Manger, Anna, Ohio, Mark Manger, Botkins, and David (Robyn, deceased) Manger, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Ansley Manger; half sisters and half brothers, Chris Gillard, Darlene Sites, Renee Stoker and Michael Stoker; and her father-in-law, Eugene Manger.

Brenda was an associate of the Honda Transmission Manufacturing, Russells Point, Ohio. She had also worked at CAPT, Celina. She was a 1983 graduate of Celina High School. Brenda enjoyed camping, boating, gardening, and riding Harleys with her husband. She also helped in fund raising for several different causes.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins, with the Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Botkins.

The family will receive family and friends 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (state Route 501) Wapakoneta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, or the Ronald McDonald House.

