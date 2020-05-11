SIDNEY — Brenda J. Vore, age 68, of Sidney, passed away peacefully May 9, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love Retirement Center, Sidney. She was born June 23, 1951, in Sidney, to the late Howard Gene Allen and Betty Jo (Harrison) Allen. Brenda is survived by four children, Jonathan (Kathy) Barhorst, of Port Jefferson, Chris (Dodie) Barhorst, of Paragould, Arkansas, Jennifer (Jason) Worley, of Sidney, and Aaron Wesbecher, of Sidney; grandchildren, Nathan Worley, Sebastion (Kirsty) Barhorst, Brianna and Jacob Barhorst, Addyson and Kayden Wesbecher; and great-grandchild, Bexley Barhorst. Also surviving are siblings, Barb (Darrel) Chiles, of Sidney, David (Crystal) Allen, of Riverside, Ohio, and Bo Chrisman, of Logan, Ohio. She enjoyed sewing, boating and camping. She was an avid collector of Walt Disney "Goofy" characters. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at noon at Shelby Memory Gardens, Hardin, with Pastor Chris Barhorst officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Dorothy Love Retirement Center in Brenda's memory. Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.