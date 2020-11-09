MCCARTYVILLE — Brent W. Bruggeman age 45 of McCartyville, Ohio died unexpectedly in Sidney. He was born September 23, 1975 in Coldwater, Ohio to the late William & Betty Jean (Winner) Bruggeman.

His mother survives in Coldwater. He married Stacy Boeckman on April 4, 1998 in Coldwater and she survives in McCartyville. He is also survived by his three sons, Evan, Trotwood, Ohio, Alex & Ethan both at home, brothers & sisters: Rebecca & Michael Clune, Burkettesville, Beth & Scott Pease, Coldwater and Brian & Amy Bruggeman, Coldwater, in-laws Barb Wenning, McCartyville, Sheri & Kevin Pohlman, Maria Stein, Pat & Leighanne Wenning, Anna and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, in-laws: Fuzzy Boeckman, Ken Wenning, Ty Boeckman. He was a member of The Temple in Sidney. He was a graduate of Coldwater High School, an Army Veteran serving in Kuwait and a volunteer fireman in Coldwater and Kettlersville. Brent worked for the city of Sidney and loved to fish.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 AM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Coldwater Honor Guard. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 1 to 4 PM on Sunday, November 8 & from 9 to 10:30 AM on Monday, November 9. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Temple in Sidney. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.