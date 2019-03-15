ST. MARYS — Brian John Gariety, age 67, of St. Marys, formerly of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. at his residence.

He was born June 20, 1951. in Sidney, Ohio to father Roy Gariety and Virginia Leach Gariety Kueterman and stepfather. Ralph Kueterman.

Brian is survived by sister. Bonnie (Craig) of St. Marys; sister-in-law Becky Gariety; stepbrothers. Steve Kueterman. of Sidney, David (Leslie) Kueterman. of Monroe, Michigan, Jeff (Kathy) Fair. of Sidney, Dart (Diane) Cathcart. of Sidney, and Lori Zimpfer .of Sidney; and several nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his twin brother, Brent Gariety, and brother, Bruce Gariety.

Brian was a very spiritual person who was of the Catholic faith. He was a Buckeye's fan and Cincinnati Red's fan. He enjoyed listening to rock music, playing cards, playing chess, and he loved animals, especially cats. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may call Monday, March 18, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home. Services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor John Tonkin officiating. Interment will be held at Shelby Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SCARF, P.O. Box 671, Sidney, OH, 45365. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.