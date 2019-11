PIQUA — Brian D. Gasson Sr., age 60, of Piqua, passed away at 6:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit in Piqua.

A celebration of Brian's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua