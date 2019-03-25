SIDNEY — Brittany N. LeMaster, age 29, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Kettering Medical Center.

She was born October 14, 1989, in Sidney, Ohio to father Mark LeMaster, of Sidney, and mother Drema Bruggeman LeMaster, of Sidney, and they survive.

Brittany is survived by children, Mackenzie LeMaster and Malaki Phipps; brother, Brandon LeMaster and twin brother, Bradley LeMaster; many aunts and uncles; two nephews, Abe and Aiden; one niece, Arabella; grandparents Robert (Betty) Morris.

She was preceded in death by sister, Heather LeMaster.

Brittany loved her family and her children. To those who loved her, she was known as a caring, joyful, and humble person and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ernie Jones officiating.

Donations may be made to the LeMaster family to offset funeral costs.

