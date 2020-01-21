SIDNEY — Bruce J. Wilson, age 62 of Sidney, passed away at his residence on Jan. 16, 2020.

He was born Nov. 30, 1957, in Ancon Canal Zone, Panamam to his late fatherm Kenneth Wilsonm and motherm Joyce Keith Wilson. He met his beloved wifem Teresam in 1980, they spent many loving years together. She survives.

He is survived by four children, Jeremiah Wilson, of Sidney, Kelly Wilson, of Selma, Oregon, Ahron Wilson, of Selma, Oregon, and Janine Wilson, of Piqua; eight grandchildren, Jordan, Gage, Darien, Kayla, Trenton, James, Avery and Graven; two great-grandchildren Isaiah and Ava; sister, Deb Inderrieden, of Port Jefferson; brother, Mike Wilson and his wife, Robyn, of Knoxville, Tennessee; very close niece, Kristi Noe Weaver, and nephews, Kaleb and Drew, of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by brother, Tim Wilson.

Bruce was a traveling showman for 42 years, providing food and entertainment at carnivals and events across the United States, often boasting that he made the best "Sammich" on the midway. More recently he began working at Walmart here in Sidney. Even though he only worked there for a short time he made many friends, and Bruce was well known for treating his friends like family. He was an avid Ohio State, Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals fan. He also loved looking to the stars and sharing "out of this world" experiences with the neighbor kids. He loved his dogs, Mario and Luigi, and though he may never actually admit this, he was a closet cat daddy. All who knew Bruce could see the light and love that he shared. He truly loved his friends and family and will be missed greatly.

Family will be receiving friends Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. A celebratory gathering will be held at 7 p.m. for loved ones to share memories about Bruce's life.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.