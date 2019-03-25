SIDNEY — Burl Moses, age 87, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Wilson Health Emergency Room.

He was born May 11, 1931 in Wolf Creek, Kentucky, to the late Harlan Moses and Rushie (Davenport) Moses. He was preceded in death by wives Norma Lee (Gregory) Moses and Wilma (Wilson) Moses.

Burl is survived by one child, Kelley Moses, of Cleaveland. He is preceded in death by children, Les Moses and Shanda Moses. He is survived by sister, Carolyn (Richard) Reading, of Sidney, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Burl served proudly in the Army National Guard for many years. He retired from Garland Haswell in Sidney after 40 years of service. He was of the Christian faith and loved to hunt, expand his gun collection, and watched old Western films.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, with the Rev. Harold McKnight officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home.

