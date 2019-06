PIQUA — Carl L. Cline, 86, of Piqua, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

A graveside funeral service for his family will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Forest Hill Cemetery. His family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.