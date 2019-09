PIQUA — Carl J. Cotterman, 85, of Piqua, passed away suddenly at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.