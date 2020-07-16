COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Carl Oravl Davis Jr., 86, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehab in Copperas Cove, Texas.

Services: Military Honors are scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

Carl was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Sidney, Ohio, to Carl Oravl Davis and Eileen Louise Loffer. He joined the Army and served for over 20 years. Carl served in both Korea and Vietnam, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. Carl enjoyed spending time with his family, his dog, Duke, golfing and watching old western movies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eileen and Carl O. Davis Sr., who passed in World War II; wives, Liz Davis, Bertha Davis, Sandra Johnson Davis and Karen Murray Davis; sister, Mary Davis and son, Christopher Lee Davis.

Survivors include sisters, Norma Poland and Virginia Davis, both of Dayton Ohio; sons, Carl Daniel Davis and wife, Shelly, of St. Augustine, Florida, Kenny Murray and wife, Courtney, of Lampasas, Texas; daughter, Julie Caler and husband, Pete, of College Station, Texas; stepdaughter, Phyllis McDonald; stepson, Robert Johnson; grandchildren, Ryan Brady and wife, Savannah, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, Montana Caler and Dakota Caler, both of College Station, Texas, Astin Murray (Harli Benham), of Lampasas, Texas, Mason Murray, of San Antonio, Texas, Corey McDonald, Christi McDonald; great-grandchildren, Sky, Rain, Lexi; and niece, Teresa Collins.