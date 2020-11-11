1/
Carl Eugene Mann
1937 - 2020
PLEASANT HILL — Carl Eugene Mann, 83, of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020, at his home.

He was surrounded by his loving wife and high school sweetheart of 65 years, Virginia Rose (Laycock) and four children Michele Mason (John), Kevin Mann (Karen), Jamie Johnson (Rod) and Jon Patrick Mann. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Carl was born on June 20th 1937 in Sidney, OH, to the late Louis Earl and Evelyn Jane (Sprague) Mann.

A brother, Dennis, preceded him in death.

Carl lived life to the fullest and had many passions and activities to keep him young at heart. He loved spending a day on the golf course with family or friends. At the age of 76 Carl discovered a love of writing and wrote countless poems over the remaining years. He was a member of the Western Ohio Writers Association since 2015. He has had numerous poems published and has won awards for his writing efforts. However, Carl's greatest passion of all was for his family that he loved dearly. He loved sharing stories of his childhood in Sidney, OH with his family, and often his family was the inspiration for his poetry. He took great pleasure in dressing up as Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny for his great grandchildren for their amusement.

Carl has been an example of God's love throughout his life. Even though he was not a rich man, he was rich in what matters; faith, love, and charity. His purpose in this life was to spread joy and kindness to everyone he met. He never knew a stranger, was generous with a smile, and was the first to give anything he had to someone in need. He loved to make people happy. His love, laughter, humor, smile, and humility will be missed by all. His family takes comfort in knowing that Carl is at peace and resting with his Lord and savior whom he loved.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to thank Hospice of Miami County for their generous support.

Online memories of Carl may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
