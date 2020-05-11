JACKSON CENTER — Carl Grube, 76, of Jackson Center, passed away at 2:04 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in DeGraff, Ohio, on Nov. 3, 1943, a son of the late Wayne and Ellen (Grube) King. Carl is survived by two sisters, Shirley Valandingham, of Jackson Center, and Nancy Pike, of Sidney; two brothers, Thomas (Carol) Stiver, of Sidney, and Gary Stiver, of Jackson Center; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Stiver; and five brothers, Kenny Grube, Harry Stiver, Roger Grube, Larry Grube, and Terry Stiver. A farmer, Carl enjoyed hunting and loved his dog "Cookie." A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Greenwood-Union Cemetery in DeGraff, Ohio. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.