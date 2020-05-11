Carl Grube
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSON CENTER — Carl Grube, 76, of Jackson Center, passed away at 2:04 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in DeGraff, Ohio, on Nov. 3, 1943, a son of the late Wayne and Ellen (Grube) King. Carl is survived by two sisters, Shirley Valandingham, of Jackson Center, and Nancy Pike, of Sidney; two brothers, Thomas (Carol) Stiver, of Sidney, and Gary Stiver, of Jackson Center; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Stiver; and five brothers, Kenny Grube, Harry Stiver, Roger Grube, Larry Grube, and Terry Stiver. A farmer, Carl enjoyed hunting and loved his dog "Cookie." A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Greenwood-Union Cemetery in DeGraff, Ohio. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DARING & SANFORD OF DEGRAFF
210 W. Hayes St.
DeGraff, OH 43318
937-585-5723
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved