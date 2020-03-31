VERSAILLES — Carl Joseph "Mo" Moorman, age 84, of Versailles, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1935, to Clarence and Bertha (Warner) Moorman, of Russia, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his daughter, Karla Jo Borges, brother, Robert (Dorothy) Moorman, of Russia, Ohio, sister, Margie (George) Blandford, of Dayton, Ohio, and infant brother, Carl Frances Moorman.

Carl is survived by his brother, Edgar and Peg (deceased) Moorman, of Dayton, Ohio; wife of 59 years, Virginia (Frantz) Moorman, daughter, Karen (John) Berning, son, Ken and Jill (Ware) Moorman, and son, Keith and Rhonda (Ruchty) Moorman, all of Versailles; and son-in-law, Tony Borges, of St. Henry, Ohio.

Grandchildren, Megan/Kevin/Ryan Berning; Betsy (Jason) Hoelscher/Jacquie/Nicholas (Lexi)/Jonathan Moorman; Brooke/Tony Moorman; and great-grandson, Jed Hoelscher.

In-laws include Bob and Betty Frantz; Richard and Helen (deceased) Frantz; Thomas and Evelyn Frantz; Virgil and Barbara Frantz; Sarah and Julian Schuetz; Susan and Paul Ortwerth; Judy and Richard Phlipot; Jim (deceased) and Carol Frantz; Bernard (deceased) and Mary Frantz.

Carl was a 1953 graduate of Russia High School and a life-long fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. He played and coached softball for over 40 years. Talk to anybody in the area over 40 and they knew "Mo" and his love for softball.

Retiring after 38 years at Hobart Corp. in Troy, Ohio, Carl enjoyed driving for Moody Auto Sales in Ansonia, Ohio. He was an US Army veteran, and a founding member of the Versailles "tree commission".

Carl was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family will have a private service at their convenience.

In honoring Carl's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Darke County "State of the Heart Care" Hospice or the Cancer Association of Darke County.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.