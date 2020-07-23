PIQUA — Carl R. Picker Jr., age 55, of Piqua, passed away July 20, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Carl was born July 21, 1964, in Allen County, to the late Carl Picker Sr. (Duke) and Margaret Ellen (May) Picker. He married his wife of 23 years, Karen (Fugate) Picker, on April 20, 1997.

Carl's late wife, Sandra Lee (Kennedy) Picker, daughters Emily Casandra Picker and Cassie Ellen Picker, and brother Alan Picker preceded him in death.

Left to treasure his memory are childrenm Anna Pickerm of Houston, Joshua (Shawn) Burksm of Dayton, Tuley "TJ" (Brandi) Maxwellm of Troy, Kaylajo Maxwellm of Piqua, Jason (Kelly) Pummellm of Wapakoneta, and Erin Pummellm of Wapakoneta. Carl has 12 grandchildren, Gracelynn Wyen, Addalynn Wyen, Miles Hurst, Lazaya Barger, Latrell Barger, Trezell Barger, Remi Metzger, Cameron Metzger, Riley Pummell, Carson Pummell, Emily Market, and CJ Walter. Also surviving are Carla (Bob) Beckman, of Michigan, Kathy (Ronald) Rindel, of Delphos, Cheryl (Rodney) Moloney, of Elida, and Deborah (Larry) Lee, of Fort Jennings. Carl also left behind lifelong friends Tuely Maxwell, Tim Deloye, and Edward (Nancy) Milhammer.

Carl was a member of St. John's Church in Delphos. He was a 1982 graduate of Delphos St. John's School. He worked at the Delphos Herald, and retired after 27 years of faithful service at Honda of America in Anna, Ohio. Carl was a Master Mechanic and a "Jack of All Trades." He especially loved to travel, his favorite destinations being, Clearwater Beach, Florida, and Las Vegas. Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road Sidney, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Walter, Pastor Linda, and David Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.

Arrangements for the Picker family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.