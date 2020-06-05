Carl Stewart
1954 - 2020
QUINCY — Carl E. Stewart, age 66, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 8:25 a.m. at Wilson Health.

He was born on April 11, 1954, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of the late Carl N. and Clarabelle (Jones) Stewart.

On July 5, 1974, Carl married Lacinda (Kachele), who survives along with one son, Alex Stewart, three grandchildren, Damien, Olivia and Lillian, and two brothers, Franklin and Steven Stewart.

He was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Ron Burton.

Mr. Stewart was a 1973 graduate of Riverside High School. He worked for and retired from HTM in Russells Point.

Carl loved to hunt, and enjoyed fishing in the Indian Lake Bass Tournaments. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who will be missed by all.

A celebration of Carl's life will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Frank's farm, 2560 County Road 34 in Quincy.

Carl's final arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed to the Stewart family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Frank's farm
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss prayers for all of you.Carl was a good man and will be missed.
Bella Wilson
Friend
June 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss I will keep you in my prayers Stewart hugs to you and your Grandmother prayers going up for comfort at this time
Traci Sanner
Friend
June 4, 2020
So sorry to hear about Carl he was a good guy always remember him as a helper when you ask he will be missed dearly by all sending comfort and prayers to ones he left behind
Annette Caudill
June 4, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this carl was a great man and a good friend he will be missed
Christopher Zimmerman
Friend
