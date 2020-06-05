QUINCY — Carl E. Stewart, age 66, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 8:25 a.m. at Wilson Health.

He was born on April 11, 1954, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of the late Carl N. and Clarabelle (Jones) Stewart.

On July 5, 1974, Carl married Lacinda (Kachele), who survives along with one son, Alex Stewart, three grandchildren, Damien, Olivia and Lillian, and two brothers, Franklin and Steven Stewart.

He was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Ron Burton.

Mr. Stewart was a 1973 graduate of Riverside High School. He worked for and retired from HTM in Russells Point.

Carl loved to hunt, and enjoyed fishing in the Indian Lake Bass Tournaments. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who will be missed by all.

A celebration of Carl's life will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Frank's farm, 2560 County Road 34 in Quincy.

Carl's final arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed to the Stewart family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.