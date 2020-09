VERSAILLES — Urban Carl Zumberger, 86, of Versailles, Ohio, passed on Sept. 5, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

He was born June 14, 1934 in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late John and Anna (Berning) Zumberger. He married the late Marlene (McEldowney) on July 6, 1957, in Frenchtown, Ohio. She preceded him in death on June 8, 2015.

They have seven children, *David and Janet (Albers) Zumberger, Yorkshire, Donald and Renee (Grogean) Zumberger, Houston, Gary Zumberger, Versailles, Larry Zumberger, Versailles, Debra and Daniel Gaier, Piqua, Deanna and Michael Adams, Houston, Denise and David Kremer, Houston. Eighteen grandchildren, Nicole and Nicholas Dirksen, Adam Zumberger, and Ryan Zumberger, Jennifer and Dusty Johns, Tamara and Sean Johnson, Andrew and Kelli Zumberger, and Jessica and Alexander Federinko, Megan and Michael Black, Nicolas and Kristin Zumberger, Cory Zumberger, Samantha Gaier, Allison and Benjamin Borton, Louis Gaier and Derek and Franziska Gaier, Amanda Kremer and fiancée Matthew Morris and Jordan Kremer, Elizabeth Adams and Abigail Adams. Seventeen great-grandchildren:, Dalton, Corbin and Kyzer Johns, Patrick, Lillian, Jack, Lauren, Claire and Sylas Dirksen, Jaxon and Emma Black, Rylee Johnson, Colton and Clayton Zumberger, Peyton and Emma Zumberger, Matthias Federinko.

Urban's siblings, *Joseph and *Emma Zumberger, *Irene Beatty, *Gene and *Rose Stockstill, *Leonard Zumberger, *Leo and *Terentia Zumberger, *John and Eulalia Zumberger, Anna, Albert and *Wilma Zumberger, Versailles, *Doris Jean Zumberger, and infant *Mary Zumberger. Urban's in-laws, *Homer and Alice DeMange, Versailles, Ted and *Dolores Carter, Richmond, Indiana, James and Janet McEldowney, Versailles, Thomas and Rita McEldowney, Greenville, Floyd and Rosemary Monnin, Versailles, Carl and Ethel McEldowney, Ansonia, Fred and Madonna McEldowney, Versailles.

(*denotes deceased)

Urban was employed at the Stolle Corporation, Sidney for 14 years and Minster Machine, Minster for 32 years, as well as actively involved for 53 years on the family farm. He was a member of St. Denis Parish, Versailles. Urban enjoyed traveling, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 concerns Mass of Christian Burial with limited seating by social distancing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church, Versailles. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 and from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will take place at St. Valbert Cemetery, Versailles. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.